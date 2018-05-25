UHURU is behind the sh 10 billion NYS scandal, for now, we will keep quiet and watch - RAILA ODINGA’s ODM

05:22


Friday May 25, 2018 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders have said they will not speak about the rampant corruption in Government because President Uhuru Kenyatta is aware of the scandal and he is not doing anything.

Addressing a presser after meeting ODM National Youth League at Maanzoni Lodge on Friday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said the party will remain silent over the massive looting at National Youth Service (NYS) and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) because the buck  stops with the President.

"Carry your own cross" Sifuna stated.

He also said NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has been silent over the scandal because once he speaks a number of corrupt barons led by Deputy President William Ruto and his ''sky team'' will start attacking him.

He said Raila Odinga will only watch the scandals from a distance and see how things will unfold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on six football matches where you can make over sh 5000 from just sh300 stake.

Friday, May 25, 2018 -  As we wait for the clash of titans in the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool tomorrow , her...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno