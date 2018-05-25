UHURU is behind the sh 10 billion NYS scandal, for now, we will keep quiet and watch - RAILA ODINGA’s ODM

Friday May 25, 2018 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders have said they will not speak about the rampant corruption in Government because President Uhuru Kenyatta is aware of the scandal and he is not doing anything.





Addressing a presser after meeting ODM National Youth League at Maanzoni Lodge on Friday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said the party will remain silent over the massive looting at National Youth Service (NYS) and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) because the buck stops with the President.





"Carry your own cross" Sifuna stated.





He also said NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has been silent over the scandal because once he speaks a number of corrupt barons led by Deputy President William Ruto and his ''sky team'' will start attacking him.





He said Raila Odinga will only watch the scandals from a distance and see how things will unfold.



