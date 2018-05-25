UHURU finally speaks after Kenyans accuse him of protecting corrupt hyenas in NYS and NCPB! Here is what he said

Friday May 25, 2018

- President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally spoken about the Sh 10 billion scandal at National Youth Service (NYS) and the Sh 2 billion scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).





In a letter by the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, Uhuru said he is closely monitoring the investigations and that he will act according to the law.





"This is a follow up on the conversation we had about loss of public funds at NYS, NCPB and Kenya power. The President is keen on speedy investigations and swift legal actions against culprits," said Kinyua.





In the letter, Uhuru directed the investigative agencies to work together with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the prosecution of corruption cases.



