UHURU did not win last year Presidential Elections, it is RAILA who won, he knows this and every Kenyan does - JAKOYO MIDIWO

03:00


Tuesday May 22, 2018 - Former Gem lawmaker, Jakoyo Midiwo, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for calling NASA leader, Raila Odinga, a loser who doesn’t admit election defeat.

On Sunday, Ruto who was speaking at a function in Nandi County, claimed that the looming referendum is being pushed by losers like Raila Odinga who are looking for more seats.

But speaking during an interview on NTV on Tuesday, Midiwo…

