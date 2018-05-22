UHURU did not win last year Presidential Elections, it is RAILA who won, he knows this and every Kenyan does - JAKOYO MIDIWO

…dismissed Ruto's recent attack against the former Premier saying it is Raila Odinga who won the August 8th Presidential Elections.





“Jubilee didn't win any elections and even Maraga (Chief Justice) pronounced as much.”





“They just stole elections.”





“They didn't win elections.”





“They stole it and stole it badly,” Midiwo, who is an immediate cousin to Raila, said.





Midiwo’s remarks came hours after a group of ODM legislators issued a hard hitting statement claiming that “Ruto is the number one enemy of Kenya”.





