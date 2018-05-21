UHURU and his KIKUYUs should tell us whether they will support RUTO in 2022 or not!! RUTO’s men demand of the President

Monday May 21, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have told President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare his stand about Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.


Since the October 26th, 2017 presidential elections, Uhuru has not talked about supporting Ruto in any public forum.

Though it is too early to tell whether Uhuru will support Ruto or not, there are already murmurs around the Kikuyu nation that the Son of Jomo may endorse…

