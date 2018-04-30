TRY NOW! You can now bet with Betway Kenya and get a refund of 25% if you lose in a multibet! LOOK

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Starting today, Betway will refund its esteemed clients 25% of their stake if they lose in a multibet of three or more games.





This is a novel idea from Betway as they want to make it a win-win situation unlike other bookies where the winner takes all.





How does it work?





If you place a multibet of 3 or more games and a stake Ksh1000 but unfortunately one game doesn’t go your way, Betway will refund you Ksh250 to continue playing.





To enjoy this offer, register and start playing





You can take advantage of this fantastic offer starting today and you can make a cool Ksh 6,000 in today’s Premier League matches from just Ksh 200.





Check out tips below.





Chelsea v Huddersfield—1





Leicester v Arsenal-1 and Over 2.5





Man City v Brighton-1





Tottenham vs Newcastle-1x





Barcelona vs Villareal-Over 2.5





Sevilla vs Real Madrid-Over 2.5





Juventus v AC Milan-1X



