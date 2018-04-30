TRY NOW! You can now bet with Betway Kenya and get a refund of 25% if you lose in a multibet! LOOK

, , , , , , , 04:49


Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Starting today, Betway will refund its esteemed clients 25% of their stake if they lose in a multibet of three or more games.

This is a novel idea from Betway as they want to make it a win-win situation unlike other bookies where the winner takes all. Just Go here>>>>

How does it work?

If you place a multibet of 3 or more games and a stake Ksh1000 but unfortunately one game doesn’t go your way, Betway will refund you Ksh250 to continue playing.

To enjoy this offer, register here>>>> and start playing

You can take advantage of this fantastic offer starting today and you can make a cool Ksh 6,000 in today’s Premier League matches from just Ksh 200.

Check out tips below.

Chelsea v Huddersfield—1

Leicester v Arsenal-1 and Over 2.5 Just Go here>>>>

Man City v Brighton-1

Tottenham vs Newcastle-1x


Barcelona vs Villareal-Over 2.5

Sevilla vs Real Madrid-Over 2.5

Juventus v AC Milan-1X

Good Luck! Just Go here>>>> 

   

Leave a Comment

Check out how you could easily make Ksh 5,000 or more from just Ksh 200 in today’s football matches

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Several football matches are lined up  tonight  and that presents football fans an opportunity to not only enjoy ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno