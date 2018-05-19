True Love? This PHOTO is going viral on social media for obvious reasons (LOOK)

, , , , , 15:03


Saturday, May 19, 2018 - This photo of a slender guy and her plus-size lover packing on the PDA is going viral online.

The guy seems to be proud of her and doesn’t shy from flaunting her in public.

It is every woman’s dream to find a man who can make her feel special like this guy.


Indeed, love comes in all shapes and sizes

See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

BETWAY Kenya’s JACKPOT now available, Sh 122 MILLION up for grabs, Win cool cash here.

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - Sh 122 million is up for grabs in Betway Kenya multiple betting jackpots. You can place your bet in the various...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno