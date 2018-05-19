True Love? This PHOTO is going viral on social media for obvious reasons (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion, Lifestyle, Photos 15:03
Saturday, May 19, 2018 - This photo of a slender guy and her plus-size lover packing on the PDA is going viral online.
The guy seems to be proud of her and doesn’t shy from flaunting her in public.
It is every woman’s dream to find a man who can make her feel special like this guy.
Indeed, love comes in all shapes and sizes
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST