Trouble as UHURU goes for NYS looters’ assets! They will remain poor because anything they bought will be repossessed

Tuesday May 22, 2018

- Troubles for the suspects who looted the National Youth Service (NYS) of over sh10 billion are far from over.





This is after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged assets belonging to more than 30 suspects linked to the NYS looting for seizure.





The Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) has been co-opted into the multi-agency team investigating the scandal with an aim of recovering some assets.





This comes after the Directors of the firms linked to the scandal recorded statements with the Director of Criminal Investigations.





Yesterday, CID Director, George Kinoti, said about...



