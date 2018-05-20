Trouble as UHURU decrees that only 5% of oil revenue from Turkana will go to locals! They thought it was going to be 10%

Sunday May 20, 2018

- President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt the people of Turkana County a huge blow after he gave them only 5% of the oil revenue from the County.





According to the President, revenue from oil will be shared on the basis of 75 percent for all Kenyans through the National Government, 20 percent to the County Government and five percent will go to the local community.



This comes even as locals demanded a fair share of the billions of shillings that will be generated from the oil in the County.





However, the President sealed a deal with the County leadership, led by Governor Josephat Nanok, and one wonders if the leaders were compromised.





“We now have an understanding that can put Kenya on the map of oil exporting countries.”





“We will intensify our exploration efforts not just in Turkana but in the rest of the country now that we have a legal instrument that can help guide how oil and gas will be handled in our republic,” said the President at State House.





Nanok has been fighting for 10% revenue to locals but he seems to have had a change of heart.





In a press conference at State House, President Kenyatta thanked Nanok and the other leaders from Turkana for their initiative to find a quick resolution of the outstanding issues.





The Governor said the....



