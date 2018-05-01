Trouble as MATIANGI is roped in the sh3.2 billion land scandal in Ruaraka - He ordered SWAZURI to make fictitious payments

Monday May 21, 2018 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has been dragged into the sh3.2 billion Ruaraka land scandal.


He has now been summoned to appear before the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to say what he knows regarding the lost billions.

Matiangi has been summoned alongside National Land Commission officials and former Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai.

Sources have...

