Trouble as MATIANGI is roped in the sh3.2 billion land scandal in Ruaraka - He ordered SWAZURI to make fictitious payments

Monday May 21, 2018

- Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has been dragged into the sh3.2 billion Ruaraka land scandal.





He has now been summoned to appear before the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to say what he knows regarding the lost billions.





Matiangi has been summoned alongside National Land Commission officials and former Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai.





Sources have...



