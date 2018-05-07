Top lawyer abandons MIGUNA MIGUNA because of his loud mouth! He is an anarchist, a rebel, a nihilist and too radical

, 10:03

Monday May 7, 2018 - A top city lawyer has abandoned self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, after supporting him for more than three months.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has been supporting Miguna Miguna’s idea of removing the Jubilee despots but on Sunday he abandoned him.

In a social media post, Kipkorir accused Miguna of disregarding Kenya’s existing laws and vowed not to call on the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Our tips have 80% success rate! Make good money here.

Monday May 7, 2018 - Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno