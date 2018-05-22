Today’s free tips on six football matches where you can make over sh 5000 from just sh300 stake.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, News, Politics, Sponsored, Sports 02:44
Friday, May 25, 2018 - As we wait for the clash of titans in the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool tomorrow, here are six matches that will be played today where you can make good money.
Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>
Our tips have over a 90% success rate if you have not noticed and from today’s selected matches, you can make over sh 5,000 from just a sh 300 stake.
Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>
The best way to go about is to divide the games into two groups of three ties for obvious reasons.
Check out tips below.
AT2 (20:30) RIED –Kapfenberg -1 and over 2.5
AT2 (20:30) Wacker v Floridsdorfer -1
IE1 (21:45) Dundalk v Bray -1 and over 2.5
Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>
DE 1 (20:00) FC Copenhagen v AGF Aarhus -1
IE2 (21:45) Athlone v Longford –over 2.5
Good Luck You can also make a few coins on these games via Betway Kenya, just Go
here>>>>
You can also make a few coins on these games via Betway Kenya, just Go
here>>>>