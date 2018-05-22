Today’s free tips on selected football matches with 90% success rate! Make good money here.

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - Everyday, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and their likely outcome.





Today we have picked 6 games where you can make over sh 5000 from a stake of just sh250 Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>





As we wait for the World Cup, there are several matches being played where you can make good money.





See or tips below.





SE2 ( 20:00 ) Eskilstuna v Gefle -1 Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>





DK1 ( 21:45 ) Silkeborg v Esbjerg -1x





IT2 ( 21:30 ) VIrtus Entella –Ascoli -1x





DE2 ( 18:30 ) Saarbrucken v 1860 Munich-over 2.5





BU ( 20:30 ) Levski Sofia v Cherno More -1 Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>





BRC ( 01:00 ) Victoria Salvador v Sampaio -1





Good Luck. You can also make a few coins on these games via Betway Kenya, just Go here>>>>