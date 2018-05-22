Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh6,000 from just a sh300 stake here

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - As we count down to the highly anticipated Russia 2018 World Cup action, there are several leagues yet to end from which you can make cool cash.





Today we have picked 7 games where you can easily make over Sh6000 from just a Sh300 stake.





We recommend you divide your multi bets into two groups to minimize the risk of one team falling short.





Check out the tips below.





SE1( 17:00 ) Ostersund v Sirius -1 and over 2.5





BE1 ( 18:30 ) Zulte v Lokeren -1 and GG





FR1 (18;45) Ajaccio v Toulouse -2x and Under 3.5





Croatia Cup( 20:00 ) Dinamo Zagreb v Hajduk Split -1 and under 3.5





Serbin Cup ( 20:00 ) Partizan v Mladost -1





SA ( 20:30 ) Platinum Stars v Jomo Cosmos -1x





ES1 ( 19:00 ) Tallinna v Nomme –over 2.5





Good Luck