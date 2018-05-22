Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh6,000 from just a sh300 stake here

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - As we count down to the highly anticipated Russia 2018 World Cup action, there are several leagues yet to end from which you can make cool cash.

Today we have picked 7 games where you can easily make over Sh6000 from just a Sh300 stake.

We recommend you divide your multi bets into two groups to minimize the risk of one team falling short.

Check out the tips below.

SE1(17:00) Ostersund v Sirius -1 and over 2.5

BE1 (18:30) Zulte v Lokeren -1 and GG

FR1 (18;45) Ajaccio v Toulouse -2x and Under 3.5

Croatia Cup(20:00) Dinamo Zagreb v Hajduk Split -1 and under 3.5

Serbin Cup (20:00) Partizan v Mladost -1

SA (20:30) Platinum Stars v Jomo Cosmos -1x

ES1 (19:00) Tallinna v Nomme –over 2.5

Good Luck


   

