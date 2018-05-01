Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6,000 from just a sh 250 stake! Here is how

Monday, May 21, 2018 - The season ended on Sunday for major football leagues in Europe but there are still several matches being played where you can make good money.





We had a pretty good run over the weekend with over a 90% success rate and many people made some cool cash from our free tips. Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>

Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and their likely outcome.





Today we have picked 8 games where you can make over Ksh 6,000 from a small stake of just sh 250. Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>

The best way to go about is to divide the games into two groups of four games because this way, chances of losing are minimal.





Check out the tips below.





CH2 ( 17:00 ) Xamax v Wil -1 or over 2.5 Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>

DK1 ( 19:00 ) Brondby v Aalborg -1





DK1 ( 19:00 ) Midtjylland v Horsens -1





NO1 ( 19:00 ) Stabaek v Odd Grenland -1x





DE2 ( 18:30 ) Holstein v Wolfsburg –GG Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>

IE1 ( 21:45 ) Derry v Bray -1 and GG





IE1 ( 21:45 ) Dundalk v Waterford United -1





US1 ( 22:00 ) Montreal Impact v Los Angeles Galaxy –GG





Good Luck. You can also make a few coins on these games via Betway Kenya, just Go here>>>>