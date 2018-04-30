To hell with your father’s blessings! SAKAJA hits at GIDEON MOI for embarrassing DP RUTO at Kabarak on Thursday

Saturday May 5, 2018 - Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has taken a swipe at Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, for embarrassing Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday.





This is after Gideon allegedly blocked Ruto from meeting his father, retired President Daniel Arap Moi, an incident that has turned out as embarrassing the DP.





Sakaja accused Gideon of discriminating against Ruto in slotting on who meets Moi.





“Namwambia Gideon kwamba Baraka ya..



