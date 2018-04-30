Tips on Swansea v Southampton tie and other selected football matches where you can make good money.

Swansea host Southampton

tonight

in what could be the most important match of the season for both sides, with the losers likely to be relegated next weekend.





The Saints are favorites for this tie given their impressive away record and Swansea’s poor home stats. Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>





Burnley are the only side to have scored fewer goals at home than Swansea’s tally of 16.





This is a high stakes match and both teams will be playing not to lose to stand a chance in the last game of the season. Hence our call for few goals. Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>





Other tips.





SE2 ( 01:00 ) Helsingborgs If v Gais Goteborg -1 and GG





BE1 ( 02:00 ) Zulte Waregem v RS Waasland -1 and Over 2.5





IEL ( 21:45 ) Dundalk v Bohemials -1 and GG Go, register, deposit and play here>>>>





ENP( 21:45 ) Swansea v Southmpton – X and Under 3.5 goals





FRC ( 22:05 ) Les Herbiers v PSG- Over 2.5





You can also make a few coins on this game via Betway Kenya, just Go here>>>>