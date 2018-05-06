Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool and today’s football matches where you can make good money.

Sunday, May 06, 2018 - Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as the Blues seek to keep alive their faint hopes of clinching a place in the top four this term.





On the other hand, Liverpool are in a commanding position in third place and are heading to London buzzing after they qualified for the final of the Champions League.





Conte's charges aim to end the season as strongly as they can and have won their last three leagues matches.





However, they have not beaten Liverpool in 540 minutes of Premier League football and if the Red’s lethal attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Robert Firmino and Mo Salah turn up, that run is likely to continue.





Prediction: Both teams will score.





Other games:





ENC (14:30) Derby County v Barnsley-1X





ENC (14:30) Sheffield Wed v Norwich- 1X





ENP (14:30) Man City v Huddersfield-Over 2.5





ENP (17:30) Arsenal v Burnley - 1





BE1 (15:30) Club Brugge v Anderlecht- Over 2.5





NL1 (15:30) AZ Alkmaar v Zwolle -1





NL1 (15:30) PSV v Groningen -1





IT1 (16:00) Lazio v Atalanta -1X





IT1 (16:00) Napoli v Torino –over 2.5





Fr1 (17:30) Lyon v Troyes –Over 2.5





Good Luck.





