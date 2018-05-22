This VIDEO by NJUGUSH is a must watch for Kenyans, If you are complaining about recent massive looting (WATCH).

Friday, May 25, 2018 - Popular comedian, Njugush, has posted a video mocking Kenyans who are complaining about the recent massive looting by public officers.

Why are you guys complaining yet you woke up early in the morning to vote for these guys.

They don’t care about you, they only care about their stomachs.


You have to deal with it for the next 5 years.

Watch this video by Njugush.

