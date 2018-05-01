This Slay queen needs a good ‘cassava’ – See what she posted on social media! Good Lawd!)

, , , , 09:30

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 - This crazy slay queen must be going through a difficult dry spell and she’s probably looking for someone to quench her thirst.

Or perhaps she’s looking for a sponsor to milk dry.

This is a tried and tested formula to catch the attention of potential sponsors.

Whatever her intentions, this is pure madness.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
A post shared by Niyah Renee (@iamniy) on
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Check out how you could easily make Ksh 5,000 or more from just Ksh 200 in today’s football matches

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Several football matches are lined up  tonight  and that presents football fans an opportunity to not only enjoy ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno