This SHOCKING VIDEO was captured in a shopping mall-Be careful when using those escalators (VIDEO)

, , , , 08:29

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 - This shocking video shows why you should be careful when using an escalator.

From the footage, these idiots were walking down an escalator, which was faulty, despite a warning it was closed for repairs.

Suddenly, the escalator collapsed and some people fell down the metal stairs.

Well, it is all fun and games until this happens and people have actually died in similar accidents.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Check out how you could easily make Ksh 5,000 or more from just Ksh 200 in today’s football matches

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Several football matches are lined up  tonight  and that presents football fans an opportunity to not only enjoy ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno