This post on how Neno Evangelism’s Pastor JAMES NGANGA bought justice after killing Mercy will make you cry, SAD!!

The man in this photo being carried is Mr. Mbugua Ndung'u.





This photo was taken on the day of the funeral of his wife Mercy Njeri who died in an accident involving their small Nissan March and big red Range Rover linked to controversial city preacher James Maina Ng'ang'a.





Because of the accident Mr. Mbugua could not walk on the day of his wife's funeral as he too got injured.





The case went to court and dragged out for three years only for Nganga and his co-accused to be acqu itted of all charges for "lack of evidence".





Here is the part that baffled us.





There are witnesses from Kinungi to Limuru saying the vehicle was being carelessly and erratically driven ----- but the court said there is inssuficient evidence.





There are witnesses who place Pastor Nganga at the scene of the accident ----- but the court said "lack of evidence."





The crowd of onlookers that milled after the accident said they…



