This Mzungu LADY has angered so many people, See what she posted about these Kenyan kids, Oh God!!!

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - Most wazungus are shit and think Africa is a continent full of zombies and aliens.





This mzungu lady posted something on social media that has elicited a lot of mixed reactions.





Her cousin was in the Country to do charity work and she claims that these Kenyan kids have never seen tattoos and beards.





They were so fascinated with the mzungu’s tattoos and beards.





Her post is full of racism.





Check out her post and photos that have…



