This Kikuyu LADY adopted a poor LUO girl and her transformation will leave you speechless, God bless her (PHOTOs)

Today I want to introduce to you my third and the last kid from my family..She is called Molen Akoth.





I adopted her 6yrs ago from Ndhiwa ,am not showing her off for likes or for sympathy or for help..I just want to show how little love can change the world to a better place, I did not know how I will provide for her, but what i was sure of is that she will never sleep hungry as long as my kids had something to eat.



God has been so faithful and one thing I know for sure is,God will always provide.The funny part is ,she used to speak only luo language and i could not get anything talk of language barrier,





Thank to God she can now speaks english /Swahili and we always make fun about the past,





Yees!!!





She is now a big girl very humble and hardworking and my…



