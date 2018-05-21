This Kenyan LADY wishes her boyfriend could kiss her like Prince HARRY kissed MEGHAN during the Royal Wedding (PHOTOs)

, , , 07:22


Monday, May 21, 2018 - The Royal Wedding pitting Prince Harry and American actress, Meghan Markle, was broadcast to millions across the globe.

While there is a lot to talk about, one moment stood out and has inspired hilarious memes on social media.

Ladies in particular cannot have enough of the moment when Prince Harry kissed Meghan and they wish their men could learn a thing or two from him.

He made kissing look like art and some ladies are dying of…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6,000 from just a sh 250 stake! Here is how

Monday, May 21, 2018 - The season ended  on Sunday  for major football leagues in Europe but there are still several matches being played ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno