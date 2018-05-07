This is why MOSES KURIA wants RAILA to be in the ballot in 2022 - KIKUYUS are cunning! They want Kumira Kumira

Monday May 7, 2018 -

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed that the entire Mt Kenya region wants NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to be on the presidential ballot in 2022.





This is so that they can teach him another life lesson he may never forget.





Speaking during a fundraiser in Kapsowar attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Kuria said the Kikuyus want Raila Odinga to be in the ballot because he is the easiest candidate to beat.





“We will…



