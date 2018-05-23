This is why Engineer MICHAEL KAMAU may be jailed like GAKUO! Maybe UHURU is staring to get serious

Wednesday May 23, 2018 - Former Cabinet Secretary, Engineer Michael Kamau may soon be a guest of the State if corruption allegations levelled against him stand the test of time in court.





Kamau, who was in charge of the construction of the Sh 400 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), is walking on a tight rope after the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) summoned him to appear before it next week, a day after EACC raided his home in Karen.





The former CS failed to appear in court on Wednesday as two former engineers faced charges of abuse of office.





Mr Mwangi Maingi and Mr Nicholas Ndungu denied charges relating to a road contract in Bungoma County.





The three are accused of aiding the loss of Sh33 million through a change on the design of Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Sirisia Road.





The two denied and were released on a Sh500,000 cash bail each.





The trial will start on July 3 rd , while Mr Kamau will appear in court on May 28 th .





Sources said there are powerful forces that are behind the case because Kamau refused to share the SGR loot with them.



