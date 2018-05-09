This is what KALENJIN elders have said about RUTO’s Kabarak fiasco – The hustler is alone this time! MOI wins round 1

, 07:49

Wednesday May 9, 2018 - A section of Kalenjin Community leaders have given their take about last week’s incident at Kabarak where Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from seeing former President Daniel Arap Moi.


Addressing a Press Conference on Tuesday, the elders led by Daniel Chebwai, Yusuf Keitany and Philemon Lel said KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, should not be blamed over the incident.

The elders said those who planned the DP’s visit to the retired President should be the ones to be blamed.

The elders said the DP was…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Check out how you could easily make Ksh 5,000 or more from just Ksh 200 in today’s football matches

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Several football matches are lined up  tonight  and that presents football fans an opportunity to not only enjoy ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno