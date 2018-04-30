This is what happened live on air on Friday when Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI was reading news, everybody is talking about it

- Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, cried like a baby and shed tears of joy after her colleagues at Royal Media Services organized for her a surprise birthday party live on air.





Tanzanian singer, Harmonize, stepped into the studio when Lillian was reading news and sang for her the famous ‘Happy Birthday’ song.





This caught her off guard.





These Wasafi boys know how to steal the hearts of women.





Watch video.



