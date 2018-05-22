This is the video everyone is talking about - Even Michael Jackson would be proud (WATCH)

, , , , 14:13

Friday, May 25, 2018 - This talented boy has managed to recreate Michael Jackson’s signature dance move ‘moon walk’ and made it look so easy.

The undisputed King of Pop died of acute pain killer intoxication in 2009 aged 50 years but his legacy lives on through his timeless music.

This younging mimics MJ to a fault and makes it look like a walk in the park.


Watch the awesome video below.

The LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST  

   

Leave a Comment

Our tips on Real Madrid v Liverpool Champions League final clash - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Friday, May 25, 2018 - All eyes will be on   the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev  on Saturday  as two European titans face-off for the hol...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno