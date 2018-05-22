This is the video everyone is talking about - Even Michael Jackson would be proud (WATCH)

Friday, May 25, 2018

This talented boy has managed to recreate Michael Jackson’s signature dance move ‘moon walk’ and made it look so easy.





The undisputed King of Pop died of acute pain killer intoxication in 2009 aged 50 years but his legacy lives on through his timeless music.





This younging mimics MJ to a fault and makes it look like a walk in the park.





Watch the awesome video below.







