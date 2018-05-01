This is the UHURU - RAILA connection to the Royal Wedding between Prince HARRY and MARKEL in yesterday - This is big

Sunday May 20, 2018 - Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markel tied the knot in a Royal Wedding in the United Kingdom yesterday.





Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Webby officiated the Royal Wedding that took place at Windsor Castle in England.





Back home, many followed the proceedings live from the TV sets.





Some even paid as much as sh1 million to watch the event at Windsor Gold and Country Club that was beamed live from the...



