This is Prof OLE KIYAPI‘s message to UHURU over sh 10 billion NYS scandal! The real thieves of this money are…

Friday May 25, 2018 - Former Presidential candidate, Prof James Ole Kiyapi, has issued a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government following mass plunder of billions from the National Youth Service (NYS).





Sharing his views via social media on Friday , Kiyapi who is currently a Senior Lecturer At Moi University said the thieves of NYS are sitting pretty in Government offices and those who are being questioned are junior officers who don’t know the reason they are being investigated.





He said if President Uhuru Kenyatta is committed in fighting corruption, he must send the thieves to jail or they mortgage Kenya.





“The real THIEVES of our public resources are sitting pretty in high offices, the rest are proxies and conduits! They must be hauled out and thrown into jail OR we declare the war on corruption lost! This song, this children lullaby has to stop!” said Kiyiapi.



