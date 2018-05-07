This is the Kenyan idiot who is used by shameless Oppo Kenya bosses to mistreat other Kenyans, he is a snitch (PHOTO)

, 17:06


Monday, May 7, 2018 - This idiot called Enerst Teigut is a snitch.

He is being used by Chinese bosses at Oppo Kenya to spy on his fellow Kenyans and mistreat them.


He is hungry for promotions and favours from merciless Chinese bosses at Oppo who treat Kenyans like dogs.

Here’s a post by a staff member at Oppo Kenya who knows the rot that happens in the Chinese phone company exposing this snitch called…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Win 125 MILLION in this week’s JACKPOT! Yes, the figure is 125,000,000 shillings

Check out Kenya’s best multi bets and JACKPOT from Betway Win up to 125 MILLION Kenya shillings. Go   here>>>>> ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno