This is how NAOMI NGANGA stepped out to watch the Royal Wedding at Windsor Hotel, She nearly broke necks (PHOTOs).

, , , 17:24


Sunday, May 22, 2018 - Former One Presenter, Naomi Nganga, was among those who went to see the Royal Wedding broadcasted live at Windsor Hotel.

The entry fee was Sh 1 million to anyone who wanted to see the wedding being broadcasted live at the lavish hotel.


The plus size radio girl didn’t disappoint.

She stepped out dressed to kill.

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

See how you can easily make sh 10,000 from today’s football matches with just a sh 300 stake!

Sunday, May 20, 2018 - In case you have not noticed, our football tips have over a 90% success rate and yesterday we got all our predict...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno