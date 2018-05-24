This Huduma Centre clerk has been convicted to 2 years in prison for receiving a Sh 2,500 bribe as NYS thugs walk free (PHOTO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 07:14
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - This former Huduma Centre clerk has been convicted to 2 years in prison for receiving a Sh 2,500 bribe to facilitate a birth certificate.
Her conviction comes at a time when NYS thugs who looted millions and billions are still walking free and cruising around with their SUVs bought with the looted money.
The Kenyan DAILY POST