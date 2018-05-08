This happened in a wedding WhatsApp group, ‘Utajua marafiki zako ukiwa na shida’, Just See.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - Someone formed a wedding WhatsApp group and added his friends to help him fundraise.

But he was left high and dry after they left the group like lightning.

Ukipata shida ndio unajua marafiki.

Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

  1. Anonymous
    8 May 2018 at 07:39

    Harusi sio shida, wee jipange. kwani watakusaidia mnyanduano ama? Ata mimi ningeleft mara that that! Tena hii tabia mbaya ya kuongeza watu kwa groups bila consultation ni lazima ikome! Serves the idiot admin right. May others also wenye tabia kaa hizo wasome kitu...

   

