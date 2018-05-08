These PHOTOs were taken in a Jubilee zone in Central, ‘Uthamaki’ is nonsense, these people are really suffering.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - The so called ‘Uthamaki’ is nonsense.

These photos were taken at a place called Munyu in Central Kenya.

The roads there look like shambas.

When it rains, no business goes on and their ‘muthamaki’ is on power.

As they say, photos speak a thousand words.

