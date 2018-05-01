These are the only serious MPs according to the latest survey - The rest ni bongo lala and should be recalled ASAP by Kenyans

Monday May 21, 2018 - Kenyans have been shocked by the recent survey regarding their Members of Parliament and their contribution on the floor of the House.


This is after a report by Mzalendo.com, an online platform that keeps tabs on MPs’ performance in the House, revealed that only 8 MPs speak and contribute to motions.

The eight include Majority Leader Aden Duale, Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), James Nyikal (Seme), Robert Pukose (Endebes), John...

