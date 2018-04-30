These are the four things that UHURU/ RUTO must do for MIGUNA MIGUNA before his grand return next week

- The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has been issued with an order to facilitate National Resistance Movement leader, Miguna Miguna’s grand return next week.





In a letter to Immigration PS, Gordon Kihalagwa, Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) chairperson, Kagwiria Mbogori, urged the Government to buy Miguna a ticket from Toronto, Canada, to Nairobi, Kenya.





Upon landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), KNHRC says the Government should move with speed to issue Miguna with a Kenyan passport.





The commission further declared that it expects a smooth entry of Miguna to Kenya, saying the drama that was witnessed before will not be entertained.





“Miguna has informed the commission that he will return to Kenya on May 16th.”





“To enable the commission to comply with the court’s directive, the commission urges your office to comply with the...



