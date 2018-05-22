There will be no Kenya in 2022 if UHURU kills his handshake with RAILA - GLADYS WANGA now threatens Jubilee

Wednesday May 23, 2018 - Homa Bay MP, Gladys Wanga, has warned of dire consequences if the unity deal between NASA Leader, Raila Odinga, and President Uhuru Kenyatta is killed.





This is after Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, threatened to kill the handshake, claiming it was achieving nothing.





But speaking during a TV interview, Wanga warned that there will be no country to rule in 2022 if the historic Uhuru-Raila handshake is not implemented as envisioned by the two leaders.





Wanga also threatened President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda saying it may not bear fruits if it is not hived off the 2022 elections.





She noted that the success of Uhuru’s vision lies in the full implementation of the deal he signed with Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and that there will be no shortcuts.





“You may not have a country to rule in 2022 if you kill the handshake,” Wanga said.



