There are whispers that RUTO is blackmailing UHURU in his fight against corruption - He will not achieve anything

Friday May 25, 2018

- Alego Usonga MP, Sam Atandi, has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot win the war against corruption because of the political arrangements he has with Deputy President William Ruto.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV Friday , Atandi noted that only the President has the powers to tackle corruption but he is being blackmailed by his Deputy with whom he has an arrangement for 2022 elections.





This comes amid another scandal at NCPB in which is it alleged that some top politicians linked to Ruto are among those who benefited from the sh1.9 billion heist at the cereals board.





The ODM legislator noted that he has all the reasons to believe Uhuru's commitment to overcome graft will not last and will not achieve much.





“The only man standing against corruption at the moment is the President. However, I am convinced he will not go far because he is being blackmailed by the political arrangement he got into," explained Atandi.



