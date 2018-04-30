The Salgaa accident that involved a Range Rover and BMW was a fraud, it’s the same trick JAGUAR uses on Insurance Companies

The owners and drivers of these two cars should be investigated for insurance fraud.





When these high end cars start developing problems, they are given higher valuations and comprehensive insurance promptly paid then professionals given to go help write them off.





This is what I suspect here. Nothing like an accident. The collision is right in the middle for full security feature deployments and minimal effect on the drivers.





High chances that the drivers or owners knew each other. They avoided the house or tree thing because it doesn’t sell nowadays. Avoided a big Lorry too.





This is




