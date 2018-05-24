The LADY shot by cops at City Park was committing incest, her 26 yr old LOVER is her husband’s nephew (DETAILS)

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - More details on the affair between 41 yr old Janet Waiyaki who was shot dead by police at City Park under mysterious circumstances and her 26 year lover Bernard Chege have emerged.





Apparently, Chege is a nephew to the late Janet’s husband, Mr Kirubi.





According to Mr Kirubi, he suspected that there was something going on between his wife and his nephew.





He even approached Janet’s mother and Mr Chege’s mother and asked them to warn the two about the relationship.





“Yes I complained to Wangui’s mother and sister as well as Chege’s mother—who is my late brother’s wife —that I do not want that relationship between Chege and Wangui,” he revealed.





According to Kirubi, Chege, who sustained gunshot wounds in the shooting incident, is like a son to him and would often visit the family.





He says that if it’s true that the two were committing incest in the car at City Park by having s3x, then they deserve to die.





“If it is true that those two had a s2xual relationship… even the Bible is against that and the Bible says that people who engage in such sin are not supposed to be alive.” He said in a interview with a local daily.



