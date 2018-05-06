The joy of being a father! This is the video everyone is talking about - You need to watch it.

Monday, May 07, 2018 - This guy’s reaction after holding his newborn baby for the first time will make your day.

The overjoyed guy went crazy pulling crazy moves while holding the new born.

Even the mother who was still catching her breath found herself cracking up.

If you are having bad day, this video will certainly put a smile on your face.

Watch the video below.

