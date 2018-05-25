The famous WAZIR CHACHA posts a PHOTO and causes a stir, Had he gone to give S3X to another female Mheshimiwa?

Friday, May 25, 2018 - Notorious play-boy and Sabina Chege’s lover, Wazir Chacha, caused a stir on social media after he posted a photo chilling out in a well furnished office and what caught the eyes of Kenyans is an expensive ladies’ leather hand-bag that was placed on the table.





This seems to be an office of another female mheshimiwa.





Perhaps he had gone to provide s3x services to the mheshimiwa.





Chacha is just that guy.





Here’s the photo he posted and reactions from Kenyans.