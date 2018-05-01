The difference between working hard and working smart - AWESOME VIDEO

, , , , 07:02

Monday, May 21, 2018 - This awesome video succinctly demonstrates the difference between working hard and working smart.

As the other riders were peddling for their lives, the guy in yellow came up with a smart way to upstage them.

The reaction of the rest of the riders as he zoomed past them is just priceless.

Even the guy in a scooter was surprised that he tried to emulate him.

However, don’t try this at home, but hope you get the point.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6,000 from just a sh 250 stake! Here is how

Monday, May 21, 2018 - The season ended  on Sunday  for major football leagues in Europe but there are still several matches being played ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno