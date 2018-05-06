SUSAN KIHIKA was rigged in by RUTO in 2017, she couldn’t have won without Jubilee’s massive rigging - KOIGI WAMWERE

SUSAN KIHIKA was rigged in by RUTO in 2017, she couldn’t have won without Jubilee’s massive rigging - KOIGI WAMWERENews, Politics 18:40
Sunday May 6, 2018 - Veteran politician, Koigi Wamwere, has said Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has no legitimacy to represent Nakuru people in the Senate.
This is because she was rigged in by Deputy President William Ruto during the August 8, 2017 General Elections.
In an interview on Sauti Ya Mwananchi Radio on Saturday evening, Koigi who was also vying for the Nakuru Senatorial seat blamed Ruto for…
Page 1 2