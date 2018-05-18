SUSAN KIHIKA abuses a Jubilee MP like a little boy - KIKUYU men are an embarrassment to all men in Kenya!

, 14:47

Friday May 18, 2018 - Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has abused Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, for opposing investigations into the Solai Dam tragedy.

Last week, Solai Dam broke its banks and killed 47 people.

Appearing on TV on Wednesday, Ngunjiri termed the incident as a natural disaster and castigated the Senate’s National Security, Defense and Foreign Relations committee for calling for the prosecution of the owners of the killer dam.

Ngunjiri also termed Kihika as a loudmouthed Senator who doesn’t know anything about the dam.

However, in a fierce response, Kihika said she will not allow the MP to intimidate her work as…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6000 from just a sh300 stake.

Friday, May 18, 2018 - Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno