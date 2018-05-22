Stress Remover! Here is the hilarious video cracking up Kenyans - You need to watch it (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - This hilarious video is going viral on social media and Kenyans can’t have enough of it.

DJ Afro, who is known for his hilarious film commentaries, took on the Royal Wedding pitting Prince Harry and American actress, Meghan Markle, and he didn’t disappoint.

You may have had enough of the royal wedding but this commentary from DJ Afro from the moment Prince Harry unveiled his bride will leave you in stitches.

This is comedy gold.

Watch the video below.

