State House in shock as SONKO insists he will not drop MIGUNA as his Deputy and will not be intimidated by UHURU

Friday May 18, 2018 - State House is reportedly in shock after Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko maintained that he will not drop controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, as his Deputy.





This comes even as the Jubilee Party, which Sonko is a member of, rejected his nomination of Miguna as a replacement for Polycarp Igathe who left in late January and has since joined Equity Bank as its Chief Commercial Oofficer.





Already, State House has intervened and warned Sonko of his choice.





The Jubilee leadership led by its Vice Chairman has also warned that plans were underway to impeach the Nairobi Governor.





However, the defiant Sonko said he made the decision based on his judgement on who was the right person to dismantle corrupt cartels wreaking havoc at City Hall and thus hampering service delivery, and that his decision is final.





He assured Kenyans that he will not be intimidated even by...



